Chelsea star Marcos Alonso spoke about his call-up to the Spanish national team.

The former Fiorentina player also spoke about the struggled of his fellow Chelsea player and fellow Spanish international Alvaro Morata who has struggled to find the back of the net since the start of the year for his club.

Alonso spoke about Morata who is in his first season at Stamford Bridge and said: “He was not happy. He had a couple of complicated months because of a back problem. It was 100% and became sore again the other day. I hope he gets assistance between now and the end of the season. It is very important for us and for the world cup”.

Chelsea have been below par in terms of their defence of the English Premier League title this season. They are currently in fifth position on the Premier League standings and five points behind fourth placed Tottenham.