Top class Chelsea midfielder open to MLS move

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is considering a move to the MLS. The Spanish midfielder is struggling with game time under Antonio Conte so far this season as he has managed 20 appearances with the Blues, but mostly coming off the bench. French midfielder N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic are Chelsea’s regular starter in midfield and Fabregas is playing a bit-part at the Stamford Bridge so far this season.



The 29-year-old playmaker scored against his former team Arsenal in Chelsea’s 3-1win over the Gunners yesterday with the player who failed to celebrate his goal as a sign of respect for his former fans and teammates.



Talking to British media at the end of the game, however, Fabregas revealed his plans for the future claiming to be open to move to the MLS.



“They day I will notice that I am not fit to play in Europe anymore, I will be moving to the US. That’s my idea. I could try to move there one day, I’ll let you know how it feels to be there then.”

