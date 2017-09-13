Chelsea midfielder looks forward to rekindling partnership
13 September at 16:10Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante says that he is looking forward to rekindling his partnership with new signing Danny Drinkwater, who he won the title with at Leicester City, according to the Daily Star.
Drinkwater made the move to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the window, for a fee thought to in the region of £35m, on a five year contract with the Blues.
Now, France international Kante, who has been with the Pensioners for over a year, insists that he is happy to rekindle the winning partnership.
I am pleased for him to come into Chelsea,” Kante told Starsport.
“We need everyone, especially after our time together in Leicester. I hope it could be something like Leicester or even more, I hope.
“We did a special year together in Leicester to win the league.
“It wasn’t expected and I really enjoyed the season that I spent with him and I am happy that he chose to join Chelsea and I am happy to play with him again.”
