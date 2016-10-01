Chelsea midfielder reaches verbal agreement over summer AC Milan switch
14 April at 10:18AC Milan’s ownership changes yesterday with Chinese entrepreneurs Yonghong Li and Han Li who officially acquired a majority stake in the club putting an end to Silvio Berlusconi’s reign. Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the club’s director of sport has already begun transfer talks to sign some big players in the summer.
The Italian paper reports AC Milan have already reached an economic agreement with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Lazio star Keita Balde is also reported to have reached a preliminary agreement with the Serie A giants, whilst the rossoneri have offered Borussia Dormtund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a € 7.5 million-a-year contract.
As for defence reinforcement, Everton have emerged as possible contenders for Serbian left-back Sead Kolasinac with Villareal defender Mateo Musacchio who has also been added to the rossoneri transfer shortlist.
AC Milan’s summer transfer budget will be in the region of € 150 million and the club’s new DS Massimiliano Mirabelli will also meet representatives of Suso, Donnarumma and De Sciglio to offer them a contract extension.
