Chelsea midfielder says side are not firing on all cylinders just yet
13 September at 18:50Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said that the side are not firing on all cylinders just yet, after the West London’s Champions League yesterday, according to Daily Mirror.
He said: “Personally I played very well, and the team as well collectively are back to, I wouldn’t say our best, but we are getting there. Slowly, slowly, hopefully we can be back on top form.
“We have been waiting for a long time to be back playing Champions League, and finally it arrived.
“It was a good performance, a good result. You never know if goals could count at the end of the group stage so we just keep going.”
“We started really well until the last minute and we got the reward we were looking for.
‘We had chances to score more, but what I am more pleased about is that the team from the first minute played the game with respect to the opponent.
“We tried to play our game, because we knew we had to start the competition well.”
