He was always the favourite to win the award and now Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been named as the PFA Player of the Year in an awards ceremony in London last night. The 26-year-old finished ahead of his Blues team-mate Eden Hazard, Spurs striker Harry Kane, Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku and Swedish hit-man Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



England midfielder Dele Alli won the Young Player of the Year prize for the second consecutive season whilst David Beckham was given a PFA merit award for his contribution to the game.