Inter’s quest for a new midfielder is reaching a climax. Sporting Director Piero Ausilio only wants to take reinforcements on-loan in January before thinking about outright purchases in the summer due to the Financial Fair-Play restrictions placed upon them.



Chelsea’s 29-year-old Nigerian John Obi Mikel has already given the green-light to a move to the San Siro but the nerazzurri have their eyes on other targets. Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva remains the clubs number one choice but an agreement still needs to be found with the Merseyside club over the conditions of any potential sale. Luis Gustavo, the 29-year-old Brazilian from Wolfsburg is also a firm favourite but his current employer looked to have closed the door on any possible deal in the short-term

.

Whilst Mikel waits for news from Italy, the Nigerian international has also had offers from the MLS and also from France; with ex-Roma coach Rudi Garcia keen to bring the player to Marseille in the New Year.







