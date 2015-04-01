Chelsea: Morata explains why he is finally feeling well in London

Alvaro Morata netted one of Chelsea’s two goals against Everton today.



The Spaniard has already three goals in all competitions in the current campaign and today’s goal helped his side to seal a crucial 2-0 win against the Toffees.



Talking to Sky Italia at the end of the game Morata talked about the future of Antonio Conte at Chelsea: “His behaviour is always the same”; Morata said.



“He wants always the best from us and he stimulate us to give our best. I don’t see any difference in games or during trainings and no, he doesn’t seem nervous at all.”

Morata was also asked how he is settling in England.



“I am not feeling bad”, Morata said.



“Here everything is different. It’s lot like in England or in Spain, now I am happy, I am relaxed and I am happy because I have finally find a home here in London. I’ve just moved there alongside my wife.”

