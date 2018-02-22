As there have been reports coming out of England claiming that Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could return to Juventus, the Spanish forward posted an interesting picture on his Instagram account (Instagram Stories). Morata wished his current teammate Andreas Christensen a happy birthday as he posted a picture of himself and Christensen. The intersting thing is that he didn't post a picture of them while at Chelsea but he instead posted a picture of a 2015 UCL game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Juventus. Can this be a sign that his former club is still on his mind? Perhaps but it might also just be the way it fell... . View the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.





