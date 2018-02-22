Chelsea: Morata’s issues ‘not only physical’
02 March at 14:15After making an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata is struggling to showcase his best form. Having found himself relegated to a place on the substitutes bench in recent weeks, it is unlikely he will start against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend either.
According to Sky Sports, the Spaniard is not in the best physical condition, but this is not the only explanation for why he is enduring a poor run of form. He is also said to be experiencing some problems in his private life. Coach Antonio Conte previously addressed the subject at the end of January. Here is what he had to say:
“It’s his first full season. It’s the first time he has faced these problems, but he must overcome them because they are insignificant. The most important thing is not whether he scores or not, but that he works hard for the team. There is no need to lose confidence when his teammates, fans and coach believe in him.”
