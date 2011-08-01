Chelsea, Morata scored 3 goals in 3 games as his wife Alice might be the reason...(Pics)
04 September at 09:00Alvaro Morata seems very happy as he is recently always smilling on social network (Instagram, etc...). The reason? His wife Alice Campello. She has been following him, in every different stadium that he plays in. From the Bernabeu to the Stamford Bridge (where he has already scored two goals in two games for the Blues). She was also present last night in Madrid as she celebrated Spain's win over Italy (as Morata scored again).
