According to reports in the Daily Mail , Chelsea are set to make a summer move for Celtic striker. The 18-year-old has been gaining rave reviews this season despite not even starting a first-team game for the Scottish champions.

It’s his performances in the club’s Under-20 side that has been attracting attention south of the border and the Blues will look to bring him to Stamford Bridge next season. Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has also been impressed by the player and both Stoke City and Derby County have also been regular visitors to Glasgow to see the youngster in action.



Johnston is entering the final year of his contract at Parkhead and now Rodgers has a big decision to make on his future. Should Chelsea continue to press, it’s unlikely the player will reject a chance to test himself in the Premier League although it’s not clear at this stage whether boss Antonio Conte would look to send him out on-loan next season.