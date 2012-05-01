Chelsea name their price for Diego Costa
26 May at 18:45Chelsea star striker Diego Costa is being heavily linked with leaving the Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Spain striker was rumoured to be close to joining Tianjin Quanjian this past January but Antonio Conte eventually blocked the departure of the former Atletico Madrid star despite the Chinese giants’ £ 76 million bid.
Costa, however, could still leave Chelsea in the summer and according to a report of The Times, Chelsea have already named their price-tag for the 28-year-old.
Scorer of 21 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season, Chelsea are reported to be willing to sell Costa for ‘more than £ 60 million’ (roughly € 70 million). There are not too many European clubs that will afford to match the player’s price-tag and that’s why Tianjin Quanjian are still in pole position to welcome the player’s services at the end of the season.
Chelsea are already preparing to life after Diego Costa as several top strikers are being linked with joining the Stamford Bridge, from Antoine Griezmann to Andrea Belotti and Moussa Dembele.
