William Gallas says that Chelsea have to “accept” that Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois want to leave.

The former Pensioners defender was speaking to Goal.Com, and said that both talents were replaceable.

"To be honest, you have got so many great players in the world that if Hazard or Courtois has to leave, you can find a good goalkeeper to replace Courtois," he said.

Hazard played a key role in the Blues’ two recent Premier League title-winning campaigns.

"You have good wingers who can replace Eden Hazard. That’s the job of the scouts to find the right players.

"Sometimes you have to accept your best players have to leave or want to leave. Maybe because they want to play in a different league. Maybe because they have already won the FA Cup, Premier League and Carabao Cup.”

The Blues stars are wanted by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is ready to replace Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas in order to revamp his side.

The Merengues are a whole eleven points behind Barcelona in La Liga, and have flattered to deceive.

"I don’t think they have won the Champions League with Chelsea, so maybe that’s why they want to leave and go to another club. You have to ask the question which team they supported when they were kids.

"So many kids will say: ‘I used to support Real Madrid’ or ‘I used to support Barcelona’. So maybe you have to ask that question to Eden Hazard? His dream was to go and play for Real Madrid and maybe you have to accept it.