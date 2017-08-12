Chelsea, here is how much they are ready to offer for an English midfielder : the latest
12 August at 21:25Chelsea got off to a disappointing start as they lost their home opener against Burnley by a 3-2 score line (they had two players sent off). It is not a secret that Antonio Conte wants his club to sign a few more players before the end of the transfer window as Chelsea have so far signed Caballero, Rudiger, Bakayoko and Morata. According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are getting ready to submit a second offer for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater. Their first offer of 15 million pounds was turned down by the Foxes as Conte would like his club to sign him. Still according to the Telegraph, their second offer will likely be close to the 25 million pounds mark.
With Matic now gone, Conte wants a new midfielder as the Italian coach also wants a new right-back and a new forward too. Cancelo and Aurier are a few names of interest as the Blues also have their eyes on Southampton center-back Virgil Van-Dijk (and might soon submit and offer for him). If Chelsea can get Drinkwater, then he will reunite with ex-Leicester star Ngolo Kanté.
