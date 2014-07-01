Chelsea-Newcastle: Team news and live updates

• Chelsea have won 15 of their 22 Premier League games against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge (W15 D6 L1), including each of the last four.



• Only against Tottenham Hotspur (16) have Chelsea won on more occasions at home in the Premier League than they have versus Newcastle United (15 – alongside Everton).



• Newcastle’s only away victory against Chelsea in the Premier League came in May 2012, with the Magpies winning 2-0 thanks to a brace by Papiss Cissé.



• If Newcastle lose, it will be their 70th Premier League defeat in London – the joint-most of any away side in the competition (level with Everton).



• Newcastle United have won just one of their last 18 away Premier League games (W1 D4 L13).

• Chelsea have dropped eight points already at home this season in the Premier League; winning 13 of a possible 21 at Stamford Bridge – in their title-winning 2016-17 campaign, they dropped just six points (winning 51/57).



• Antonio Conte’s side have scored a league-high eight headed goals in the Premier League so far this season – the same number as they managed last season (8) and two more than in 2015-16 (6) in the Premier League.



• Rafa Benitez has lost 12 competitive games to Chelsea whilst manager of English clubs; more than against any other opponent (W7 D7 L12).



• Willian scored in both fixtures the last time these sides met in the 2015-16 campaign; Newcastle are one of just four clubs he’s scored home and away against in the Premier League (along with Everton, Southampton and Stoke).



• Jonjo Shelvey has scored against Chelsea in the Premier League for both Swansea (September 2014) and Liverpool (May 2012). Shelvey could become just the second midfielder in Premier League history to score versus Chelsea with three or more teams (also Gary Speed).