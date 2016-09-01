Chelsea news: Antonio Conte reportedly rejects chance to sign Neymar
05 April at 13:23Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is going to have a huge transfer kitty to sign new players in the summer. The Italian tactician wants Chelsea to become credible contenders for the Champions League next season and there are many big names that are being linked with a move to Chelsea. As for the Blues’ attacking department, Conte is believed to have set sights on both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
The Premier League star duo is reported to top the Italian tactician’s watch-list. According to reports in England, however, Conte has rejected a chance to sign Neymar in the summer transfer window.
The Times (via The Daily Star) claims Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has offered Conte a chance to complete the world-record signing of the Brazil and Barcelona star in the summer, but the former Juve and Italy coach is believed to prefer the likes of Lukaku and Sanchez over Neymar.
Signing the likes of Sanchez and Lukaku combined, in fact, would cost Chelsea less than signing only the Brazilian star whose release clause at Barcelona is set to € 250 million. Everton, on the other hand, are going to sell Lukaku for offers exceeding € 70 million, whilst Arsenal won’t ask more than € 50 million for Sanchez as the Chile star’s contract at the Emirates runs until 2018.
