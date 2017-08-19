Chelsea news: Inter name price for star winger, Leicester ace targeted
20 August at 13:55Chelsea’s summer transfer campaign is still far from being over. The Blues’ boss Antonio Conte wants the club to make some more new signings this summer and the latest report of La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the next two players who could be moving to the Stamford Bridge after the likes of Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero and Tiemoue Bakayoko.
According to the Italian paper, Chelsea are pushing to sign Inter star Antonio Candreva, a long time target of Antonio Conte who attempted to sign the Italy star this past January as well.
The player’s agent has recently told calciomercato.com that his client is not considering a move to the Stamford Bridge but La Gazzetta insists Inter would be open to sell Candreva for € 25 million.
The Blues are also reported to be interested in signing Danny Drinkwater who could become the second Leicester City star to move to Chelsea within the space of a year.
