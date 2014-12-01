Chelsea offer Ake in swap for £50m Liverpool, City target
30 March at 10:59
Chelsea are set to offer Nathan Ake to nab star defender Virgil Van Dijk.
The Telegraph and the Express write that the Bournemouth loanee could be thrown into a deal to sign the £50m defender, who has also been linked to Liverpool and Manchester City.
Ake is rated at around £15m.
The Telegraph also reports that Saints will pursue Mamadou Sakho, as he is on loan at Crystal Palace and worth approximately £20m, something the Saint Mary's side could afford if they sold Van Dijk.
The 25-year-old recently suffered an ankle injury, but is set to return soon.
Aware of the interest for Van Dijk - Manchester United wanted to sign him earlier on this season - the Mirror wrote that Southamton ramped up the price to £50 million.
The Dutchman has played 39 games in all competitions this season, scoring four goals.
