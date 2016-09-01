The Blues are reported to have offered the Brazilian international to the Gunners.

He is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, where he has struggled to play this season.

One of the bigger surprises of Antonio Conte’s first season, he has since found himself riding the bench. The Daily Star claim that Chelsea have offered the Brazilian to Arsenal in exchange for Olivier Giroud.

The Gunners are having some big defensive struggles, while their opponents have been looking for a striking alternative to Michy Batshuayi.

The Pensioners had been linked to Edin Dzeko, but the move was kiboshed by owner Roman Abramovich.

Luiz, for his part, was sent to PSG several seasons ago, but bought back when Antonio Conte couldn’t land either Kostas Manolas or Alessio Romagnoli. Things have been difficult for him since, however, Cesar Azpilicueta and Toni Rudiger taking over in the middle.