Oscar will be heading to China in January after the Blues agreed a deal with Shanghai SIPG. The 25-year-old will head to the Far-East for a fee of around €60 million and ends his four year association with the Premier League leaders.

Now its official, Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielderwill be heading to China in January after the Blues agreed a deal with Shanghai SIPG. The 25-year-old will head to the Far-East for a fee of around €60 million and ends his four year association with the Premier League leaders.

Oscar moved to Stamford Bridge from Internacional for £25 million in 2012 and has made 203 appearances for the club scoring 38 goals. A statement on the club’s official website declared that he will move “at the beginning of the January window”.







