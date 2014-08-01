News of a new deal and a loan for Marco van Ginkel...https://t.co/ITe1PdvNjS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 31, 2016

Premier League leaders Chelsea have announced the contract renewal of 24-year-old Dutch midfielderThe former Milan man has penned a new deal at Stamford Bridge until 2019.Having joined the Blues in 2013 from Vitesse, van Ginkel has been out on-loan to the rossoneri, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven. He will remain at the Eredivisie club for the remainder of the current campaign before Chelsea boss Antonio Conte decides if he will figure in his plans for 2017-18.