The Scottish international has less than six months left on his contract at Parkhead and Blues boss Antonio Conte has now decided that he is the man to replace current number two Asmir Begovic who is wanted by Bournemouth.



Before last night’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone, Celtic coach Brendan Rogers explained to reporters that he wants the player to stay with the club explaining that; “"There's lots of speculation about many of our players. It is credit to them that they're performing so well that these great clubs are interested in them. But Craig's very much a part of what I'm doing here. He has really consolidated his game and he sees how we want to play.”



“You can see how calm he is. He is 34-years-old, he can go on for a number of years and be a real pillar of this team.” Rogers was then asked if the Premier League leaders would be wasting their time trying to tempt him away from the club to which he simply replied; “Yes, of course”.