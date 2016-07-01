Chelsea on red alert as Conte puts new contract talks on hold amid Inter interest
31 March at 09:50Chelse boss Antonio Conte has reportedly informed his club that he does not want to discuss the terms of a new deal until the current season is over. According to reports in England, Conte is not willing to negotiate a new contract until Chelsea have won the Premier League title. Conte does not want his lads to have any distractions and has informed the Blues that he will only discuss a new deal when the job will be done.
Chelsea, however, would rather prefer to tie him down as soon as possible as the Premier League giants are aware of the interest of Inter. The Serie A giants want to build a new, competitive team and will have plenty of cash in the summer. New owners Suning have already made contact with the manager’s entourage, according to previous reports, although Conte has a € 30 million termination fee which would need to be triggered in order to take him from Chelsea.
Conte is not the only member of the senior team Chelsea want to sign a new contract as the interest of Real Madrid for Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard is putting pressure on Chelsea that want to offer their stars a new deal in order to ward off the interest of the LaLiga giants. As for Diego Costa, a big money move from China in the summer would tempt both the player and the club to part companies.
