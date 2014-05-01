Chelsea on red alert as Inter's Ausilio confirms interest in Nainggolan

Inter’s director of sport Piero Ausilio released an interview with Premium Sport ahead of the nerazzurri Serie A clash against Genoa on Sunday night. Ausilio has recently signed a contract extension with the club and unveiled part of Inter’s transfer plans during today’s interview.



“Nobody would have doubt about Pioli’s work last week. There is one month left before the end of the season and we’ll only talk about the future at the end of the season. We trust Pioli and we think he has done a good job, we’ll evaluate well.”



As for Nainggolan, who is one of the primary transfer targets of the nerazzurri, Ausilio said: “I think nobody in Italy and Europe dislikes Nainggolan. Pioli knows him well but and he likes him but Nainggolan is under contract with AS Roma.”



​Nainggolan is also a transfer target of Chelsea with the Blues who made several offers to sign the Belgian last summer although AS Roma managed to keep the former Cagliari man at the Olimpico. Will they manage to do the same next summer?

