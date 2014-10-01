Marco Verratti has told Paris Saint-Germain to buy big in the summer or see him leave the club.

Le Parisien (via The Express) reports that the 25-year-old, who is on the radar of several top European clubs, has issued the ultimatum after a frustrating season in the capital which saw the club eliminated in dramatic circumstances by Barcelona in the Champions League and which could see them relinquish their Ligue 1 crown to Monaco.

Verratti is under contract in Paris until 2021 but reports suggesting that he would depart in the summer look to be gathering pace. His brother recently stated that it would be the club who will ultimately decide his fate but the player knows that he has the pick of Europe’s best should he depart.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already been linked with an £85M move but Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Serie A champions Juventus, are also ready to make their respective moves.