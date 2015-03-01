Chelsea on red alert as Napoli reportedly open to sell Koulibaly

Chelsea are long time admirers of Napoli defensive star Kalidou Koulibaly and according to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League giants are now on red alert as the partenopei boss Aurelio De Laurentiis could be open to sell the rock-solid defender at the end of the season.



Antonio Conte’s Chelsea made several offers to sign the Senegal International last summer but Napoli refused to sell him as they needed no fresh cash after the € 90 million sale of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus.



La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Chelsea would offer Koulibaly € 4 million a year to move to the Stamford Bridge (the 25-year-old is on a € 2 million a year deal at the San Paolo), whilst Napoli could be persuaded to sell the Senegal star for a fee exceeding € 50 million.



​Koulibaly signed a contract extension with Napoli this past September and his current agreement with the San Paolo hierarchy is set to expire in June 2021.

