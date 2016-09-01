Chelsea on red alert as Real Madrid pounce on €45m striking sensation
20 February at 12:30Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Celtic striking sensation Moussa Dembele who is having a stunning season in Glasgow having plundered 27 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
The 20-year-old striker was spotted in London in the deadline day of the January transfer window but his trip to England was due to medical tests he had to undergo because of a knee injury and was not linked with Chelsea’s interest in him.
Now, according to the Daily Record, the Premier League table leaders are not the only club interested in the former Fulham man. The Scottish paper, in fact, claims that Zinedine Zidane is a long-time admirer of his younger compatriot and want to lure him from the Celtic Park in the summer.
Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also said to be in race to sign the promising striker although Chelsea are the only club to have taken concrete steps to sign him. The Blues sounded out the striker’s availability in January, but Celtic demanded £ 40 million (roughly € 45 million) to sell the player in the winter transfer window.
