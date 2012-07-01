Chelsea on red alert as Real Madrid set sights on midfield star
21 May at 13:00Chelsea are on red alert as Real Madrid want to sign one of the best players of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, according to a report of Don Balon.
The Spanish news outlet claims Zinedine Zidane is aware that it might be very difficult to improve this Real Madrid side but has identified a possible reinforcement for the next campaign. Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is reported to be the player Zidane has suggested Florentino Perez to buy in the summer if the president of Real Madrid wants to continue his winning course.
Chelsea, however, are not willing to sell Kanté who is probably the best midfielder in Premier League. The Frenchman was one of the few big signings of Chelsea last summer, but his arrival in South West London was enough for Antonio Conte’s lads to claim their second Premier League title in the last three years.
Chelsea and Real Madrid will also negotiate the transfer of Eden Hazard in the summer although the Belgian is another big name Chelsea want to keep at Stamford Bridge.
