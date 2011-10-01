Chelsea have their eye on Southampton defender Cedric Soares according to latest reports. Having been linked with the 26-year-old Portuguese international earlier in the year, the right wing-back is seen by boss Antonio Conte as perfect competition for Victor Moses as he looks to bring in late reinforcements this summer.





The London Evening Standard writes that the Premier League champions are only willing to pay around £15-20M for the player but claims that The Saints are only ready to sell if they receive “silly money”.

Having been locked in a transfer tussle with Liverpool over Virgil van Dijk and having been bought by new Chinese owners, are now in no hurry to part with their star players. Conte also wants Juventus full-back Alex Sandro but the Bianconeri have stated that the Brazilian international will not be sold during the current window and CEO Beppe Marotta recently explained that the player had advised the club he wants to stay in Turin.