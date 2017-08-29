Chelsea on verge of landing former Juventus striker
30 August at 11:30
Reports from Spain state that Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente could complete a move to Chelsea by the end of today. Sports journal As claims the Spanish international is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a £14M deal that will see him join up with fellow countryman Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge this season.
Blues boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the player who he had under his charge during his time at Juventus and although a move in January was blocked by Swans boss Paul Clement, it’s understood that he is now open to letting him go.
As also states that the whole deal could hinge on former Swansea striker Wilfried Bony returning to The Liberty Stadium. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has had a nightmare spell since he left South Wales for Manchester City and Clement is anxious to bring him back to the club to reignite his career.
