Reports from Spain state that Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente could complete a move to Chelsea by the end of today. Sports journal As claims the Spanish international is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a £14M deal that will see him join up with fellow countryman Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge this season.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the player who he had under his charge during his time at Juventus and although a move in January was blocked by Swans boss Paul Clement, it’s understood that he is now open to letting him go.

