Inter, Marseille and Valencia are set to be frustrated in their quest to beef up their midfields with John Obi Mikel.

The Nigerian international, who has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League with Chelsea, is set to be offered £140.000 (€164.000) a week.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a single minute in this season's Premier League, having found himself parked behind N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah.

While the Nigerian has been quite open about why

Valencia are set to be disappointed, with director of sport Jesus Pitarch claiming that he had “met [Mikel] in London on Christmas Day”, and that he “had said he would think about” joining the Spaniards.

While Inter only seem to have viewed the former Lyn Oslo man as a backup option, Marseille seemed uninterested towards the end, a source saying the sleeping giants wanted players