Chelsea, Pedro: ‘Conte better than Guardiola’
26 December at 23:00Chelsea winger Pedro has released an exclusive interview with The Telegraph praising his current boss Antonio Conte.
“In my career, I have worked with really good managers, like Pep Guardiola and Vicente del Bosque. But one thing that has really surprised me about Antonio is how he managed to turn around the team so quickly.
“He put trust and belief in all of the players and then we started winning matches. Quite easily, he just turned things around. He put the trust, the belief in all of us that we could win matches, that we could win the League.
“It’s just like everything turned really quickly. We started to go really well, our trust started growing and everything became really positive. We’ve got a lot of trust and that really helps.
Pedro joined Chelsea in summer 2015 from Barcelona for € 27 million but failed to impress under José Mourinho and Guss Hiddink in his first season at the Stamford Bridge. In the current campaign, on the other hand, he’s getting some regular game time and has already scored four goals in 19 appearances in all competitions with the Blues.
