Chelsea, Pepe: 'Conte will be staying'

Antonio Conte had a tremendous season as he became the 4th Italian coach to win the EPL title after Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini. Even so, there has been a lot of talk concerning his future with the club. Here is what Simone Pepe had to say on the matter in an interview with the Guardian, as the Pescara player used to play for the Italian tactician at Juventus:



" Many people talked about Conte returning to Italy but I don't think it is possible at the moment. Next season he will be looking to win the UEFA Champions league with Chelsea as he wants to do well in the UCL. Conte is a coach that always needs to find new motivations and this is why he will likely return to Italy sooner or later. He always looks for new challenges as he wants to keep impressing people. As of now I don't think it will be possible for him to return to Italy but the future is always unpredictable...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)