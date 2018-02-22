Chelsea plan shock swoop for Welsh star

Chelsea are keen to raid Arsenal again this summer with a move for Aaron Ramsey being lined up as his contract approaches its final year.



The Blues landed Olivier Giroud in January, signing the France international for £18 million after Antonio Conte's doubts over Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi -- who joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.



And the Mirror believes the Wales international is now on Chelsea's radar, with the Gunners likely to be under pressure to sell this summer should he not extend his contract, in order to avoid any uncertainty creeping into next season again.



Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's contract situations provided a distraction this term, meaning Ramsey's future will likely be a priority in the coming weeks.



It's likely, however, that if the Blues land the Welsh national team star, he'll play under a different manager as Antonio Conte is expected to leave the role vacant after the season.