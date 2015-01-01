Chelsea are planning a busy last couple of weeks in on the transfer market and according to latest reports, boss Antonio Conte is making a move to upset the plans of one of the main challengers to their Premier League title.



Ivan Perisic, the player who has been linked with a move to Manchester United for the past few months. With the Red Devils seemingly closing in on deal but with his current employers still convinced he will opt to remain in Italy, Chelsea are understood to be ready to test the water to see if a deal could be done.

Already looking to do business in the peninsula by bringing Juventus full-back Alex Sandro to Stamford Bridge, Conte may also go shopping a little closer to home with Arsenal and England man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also believed to be a target before the August 31 deadline.