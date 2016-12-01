Joe Hart to Stamford Bridge to replace Thibaut Courtois, should the Belgian international leave the club this summer. Courtois has been heavily linked with a move back to Spain with former club Atletico Madrid believed to be in pole-position to sign the 24-year-old.

Hart on the other hand, has become a cult hero in Serie A after making a loan switch to Torino last summer and with seemingly no future at parent club Manchester City, the current Chelsea squad are convinced he is the right man to replace the big Belgian.

Courtois’s partner and daughter are still based in the Spanish capital and it seems highly likely that he will be re-uniting with them at the end of the current campaign. The player has never hidden the fact that he loves the city and that if he left West London, it would be to head back there.



Back in Italy, Torino President Urbano Cairo has stated that it would be impossible for the Italians to keep hold of Hart explaining that his wages are; “not accessible for us”.