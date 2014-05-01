Roman Abramovich is considering an incredible swap deal for Eden Hazard, according to the latest reports.

The Russian billionaire apparently wants to sell Hazard to Real Madrid, but wants Marco Asensio to travel in the other direction.

The Belgian international has long been linked to a move to Spain, with Florentino Perez known to want him in order to start a new cycle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asensio is known for wanting more playing time with the Chamartin club. He recently scored again against Leganes in the Copa del Rey, his first goals since early November.

Then again, he seems to have glossed over, recently saying that “it is difficult to manage a squad as good as our one, but Zidane knows he can count on me.

“I work hard every day to earn more minutes, but I am aware of where I am.

“I am at the best club in the world and I am happy at Real Madrid.”