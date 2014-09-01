Chelsea: possible future assistant of Conte refuses to rule out move, Arsenal eye €60m star
12 May at 15:50Summer will be very busy for Chelsea. The Blues are about to win their second Premier League title in the last three years and Conte would win his first trophy in charge of the club he if wins against WBA tonight.
The Italian tactician is rumoured to be willing to take one of his former assistants to South West London next season. Genoa’s Cristian Stellini is being linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer and the latter refused to rule out a possible move to the English capital yesterday night.
“I am happy at Genoa but who would reject a chance to move to Chelsea?” Stellini said during an event organized in Genoa yesterday night.
“I still have one year left in my contract and my only objective is the become a professional manager.”
“Conte’s secret? He’s a simple boss with simple concepts. He has passion and that’s why he’s able to take the best out of each one of his players.”
Meantime, Chelsea will have to face competition from Arsenal in race to sign Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata, according to The Sun.
The Spaniard is said to be willing to leave the Bernabeu in the summer but the Merengues could demand potential suitors up to € 60 million to sign the former Juve star. Manchester United have also asked information about the Spanish striker who is reported to be unhappy in the Spanish capital.
