Chelsea pounce on Bale as Conte expects four new signings
06 August at 12:55Chelsea have emerged as serious candidates for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. According to the Express, the Welshman could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu if the La Liga giants manage to seal the transfer of Kylian Mbappé.
Bale is a long time target of Manchester United as well but reports in England claim Chelsea have the financial power to match any offer coming from the Old Trafford.
Bale is the third most expensive player in the history of the beautiful game.
He joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in a shock € 100 million move in summer 2013 becoming the most expensive player ever at the time.
The Express also claims Bale would be much welcomed at the Stamford Bridge by Antonio Conte with the Italian tactician who expects four more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.
Chelsea have signed four players so far this summer: Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko.
