Chelsea are preparing an offer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Daily Mail claim that the Pensioners are in the race for the Arsenal player, who recently hinted that he could be moving to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old recently ‘liked’ a comment on Instagram that read:

The Blues have prepared a £25 million offer for the youngster.

With only one year left on his deal, the Ox could well end up leaving on a free, if Arsene Wenger’s recent comments on letting players go on a Bosman being ‘ideal; says a lot.

Chamberlain only started 12 Premier League games last season, scoring twice and making seven assists.

He is liked for his versatility, but has seen his role at Arsenal diminish over the last few months.

'Unlucky mate… he's joining Liverpool FC'.