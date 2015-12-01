Chelsea have entered the race for Tottenham star Danny Rose,

The long-time Manchester United (and Man City) target had surgery in May, but is seen as one of the most promising full-backs in England.

The Pensioners are reported to be preparing a £40 million offer for the 27-year-old, who scored two goals and made as many assists last season, in only 18 EPL starts.

The Sun claim that Chelsea get on better with Tottenham now than they did two years ago, when the Blues tried to sign him.

Spurs fans would not welcome another big name leaving, not after Kyle Walker joining Manchester City and the Lilywhites failing to sign any major players this season.

The Blues, for their part, have been linked to Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Serge Aurier, with Coach Antonio Conte looking for more defenders so that he can fight on multiple fronts.