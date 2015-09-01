The 21-year-old is currently on AFCON 2017 duty with Senegal but his future at club level remains uncertain. President Claudio Lotito would like to keep the player in the Italian capital but Keita himself has hinted that he will leave the club at the end of the season.



His stay at Lazio has not been without its problems; he refused to train with his teammates in the summer as he accused Lotito of blocking his potential move away from the Eternal City. This was subsequently resolved and his performances on the field since he returned to the starting XI have been exceptional.



Serie A rivals Milan are also interested but should Lazio finally decide to sell, they will almost certainly opt to send him outside of Italy.