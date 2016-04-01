Chelsea prepare opening bid for Real Madrid star striker
28 February at 23:30Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata is said to be willing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. The former Juventus striker wants to get more regular game time and is being linked with moves to several top European clubs.
Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer the Spaniard an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu and Diario Gol reports that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are preparing an opening bid to sign him in the summer.
The Spanish website reports that Chelsea are going to offer € 40 million to sign the Spain striker although Real Madrid may demand up to € 50 million to sell the 24-year-old striker.
Morata has 12 goals in 30 appearances with Real Madrid but has only started 10 games this season. According to other reports in England and Italy, Morata won’t be allowed to leave the Bernabeu for less than € 70 million but this price could be lowered should the Spain striker push to leave his childhood club.
What has the future in store for Morata?
