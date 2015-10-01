Chelsea preparing €50m offer for AS Roma's Dzeko & Palmieri

Chelsea and AS Roma are not only negotiating a transfer for full-back Emerson Palmieri but also for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko Sky Sport Italia report.



According to the report Antonio Conte wants to bring the Italian full-back and the Bosnian international striker to the club right now and are prepared to table an offer of €50 million for the duo. Included in the offer is a loan of striker Michy Batshuayi.



AS Roma have opened the door to a transfer and have asked for an additional €15 million in add-ons for the duo which means that Dzeko couls leave the Italian capital during this window.



Furthermore, Sky Sport reports that AS Roma could also ask to loan Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge which means that they could go head to head with Inter for the England international.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)