Chelsea are in the market for Alex Sandro again,

In fact, the British paper claims that the Brazilian international could be the subject of a recent offer from the Blues, who came knocking during the summer.

We indicated in recent reports that€

60 million would be enough to persuade Juventus to sell, but the Mirror claim that Chelsea are offering less - around €56m.

The Brazilian was signed from Porto in 2015 for €25m, and went on to impress in his first two seasons. He has been far from positive recently, with rumours that he asked to leave along with two other foreign players, one of whom was Juan Cuadrado.

With Sandro not playing well this season, recent news has indicated that Juventus would be willing to sell in order to bolster their squad.

Could Chelsea be about to add to their stable of defenders, with Sandro rivalling another Serie A alumnus, Marcos Alonso?