Chelsea put Real Madrid star on top of transfer shortlist as striking duo set for Stamford Bridge exit
01 March at 16:30Chelsea are planning some pretty big changes in the summer as a number of reports from around Europe claim that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is interested in signing Alvaro Morata with two big names destined to leave the club once the season comes to an end.
As we reported yesterday, Diario Gol reports that Chelsea are preparing an opening € 40 million bid for Alvaro Morata. The offer is likely to be rejected as the Merengues expect to cash in at least € 70 million for the Spaniard, provided that it is Real Madrid’s intension to do without the product of their academy.
Chelsea’s interest in Morata could mean that at least one of the Blues’ strikers will be leaving South London. The Independent, in fact, claims that Michy Batshuayi will be out of the Stamford Bridge as soon as the season ends as the Belgian has failed to make it into the team’s starting XI on a regular basis this season.
The Daily Star, however, also suggests that Diego Costa is still tempted to leave Chelsea in the summer to finally move to China. The Spain International is being heavily linked with a move to the Far East and although he eventually decided to stay at the club in January, his Chelsea future remains in doubt.
