Chelsea put wheels in motion to sign Celtic sensation
30 July at 18:45Chelsea are preparing to make a move for Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele, according to The Sun via the Daily Star.
Still only 14 years old, Dembele is tipped to be one of the next biggest stars in the next few years.
Having featured for Celtic’s under-20 side when he was only 13 years old, signs are promising for both Scotland and England, as he is eligible to play for both at national level.
It is now reported that the players’ talent has not gone unnoticed by Italian Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who wants to bring in the youngster to the academy.
His namesake, Moussa Dembele was also on the radar of the West London club during last summer’s transfer window, and has since become a fundamental cog in Celtic’s wheel, having helped him reach the title with 32 goals in 38 appearances for the Scotland outfit.
