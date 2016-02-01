There’s some big transfer news coming out of Spain this afternoon with reports circulating that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Sours to sign midfielder Moussa Sissoko. The 27-year-old Frenchman only arrived at White Hart Lane last summer in a £30 million move from Newcastle United but it’s understood that boss Mauricio Pochettino has been less than impressed with his performances and is looking to off-load at the end of the season.



Having opted to go to North rather than West London last August, Spanish TV station Telecinco claims that the Premier League leaders have now reached a pre-agreement to bring the player to Stamford Bridge for a knock-down price of between £12-18 million.

