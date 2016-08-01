Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old has been a long term target for boss Antonio Conte and

Reports from Spain state that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Spanish international striker. The 24-year-old has been a long term target for boss Antonio Conte and Diario Gol writes that he has finally got his man.

Previous reports had suggested that Real would use the player as part of any deal to try to bring Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu this summer but the Premier League leaders are desperate to keep hold of their Belgian play-maker which has forced Los Blancos to have to possibly find around £100M to lure him to La Liga.



Club President Florentino Perez is looking to freshen up his team ahead of the new campaign; after Morata, Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez looks set to be next out of the door with Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala both primary targets.